Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Decreases By 16.1%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $271,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,298,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

