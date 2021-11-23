Short Interest in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Drops By 14.6%

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 784,800 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMPL. Cowen upped their price objective on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,653,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,233,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,530,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Impel NeuroPharma by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

