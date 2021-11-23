Short Interest in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Drops By 19.2%

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 5,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of Inovalon stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.
INOV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.
