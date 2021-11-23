Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Increases By 21.8%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of LGYRF opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.