Short Interest in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Rises By 18.5%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 187,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

PDS opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $459.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.96.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

