Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Increases By 20.0%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PROBF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Probe Metals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.