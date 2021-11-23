Short Interest in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Increases By 17.8%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,085 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Quidel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62. Quidel has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.