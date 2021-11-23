Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Drops By 19.8%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 313,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $392.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.62 and its 200-day moving average is $378.24. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $411.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

