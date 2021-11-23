Short Interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Declines By 18.7%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 809,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHN opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

