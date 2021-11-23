Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Drops By 17.7%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 277,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

