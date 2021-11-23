Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Rises By 15.3%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. United Health Products has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.71.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

