Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Decreases By 15.6%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter worth $9,445,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter worth $131,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Uxin by 964.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 145,621 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter worth $41,000.

UXIN stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Uxin has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $830.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

