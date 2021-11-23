Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $19.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.14. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

