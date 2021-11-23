Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.60. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

