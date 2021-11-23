Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 344.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

