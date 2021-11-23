Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.26. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

