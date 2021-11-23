Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 107,217.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Simmons First National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFNC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.