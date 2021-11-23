Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,723,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 141,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,092,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 17,333,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,355,926. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

