SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of SiTime worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $252.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $301.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.70.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.