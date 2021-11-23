SL Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises about 3.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. 17,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

