SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $6.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 182,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC remained flat at $$3.31 during midday trading on Friday. 16,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,686,202. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.