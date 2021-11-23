Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.65.

SMSI stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

