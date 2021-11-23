Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

