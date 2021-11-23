Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Neutral”

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $370.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.76.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $355.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of -116.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.12. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Snowflake by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

