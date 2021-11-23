Sophia Randolph Sells 14,884 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39.

On Friday, September 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42.

ALXO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 23,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 84.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 78.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 75.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

