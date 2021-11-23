Sora Validator Token (VAL) Price Down 15% This Week

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $189,570.73 and approximately $60,197.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,264.31 or 0.99267170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.26 or 0.00536811 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 404,427 coins. The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars.

