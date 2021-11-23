Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,154.75. 192,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,897,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.79 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $925.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $753.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.