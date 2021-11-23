Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,406,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,887,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,230. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.