Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWX stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

