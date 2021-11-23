SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SP Plus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.