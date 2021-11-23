Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

