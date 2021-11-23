SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.35

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 423072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 521,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 429,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

