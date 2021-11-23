SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 436,798 shares.The stock last traded at $127.00 and had previously closed at $126.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.36.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.