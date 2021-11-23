SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

