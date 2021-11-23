Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 400,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 361,571 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPPI stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

