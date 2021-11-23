Sphinx Trading LP Makes New $30,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,572.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,405.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3,400.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

