Sphinx Trading LP Makes New $30,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,572.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,405.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3,400.69.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
