Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of SR stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

