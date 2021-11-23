Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

Square stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.99. 317,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average of $243.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.36 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 196.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,521,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

