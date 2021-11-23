Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 14,033 The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Cato as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cato by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $373.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Cato’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

