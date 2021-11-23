Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTST stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $901.87 million, a PE ratio of 133.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

