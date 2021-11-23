Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 74.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

