Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 699.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

