SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post $9.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $9.48 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 million to $24.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.24. 702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,614. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

