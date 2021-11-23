SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 673,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 583,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 411,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.91. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

