State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.36.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,014 shares of company stock worth $9,758,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.