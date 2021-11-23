State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Macerich worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 37.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Macerich by 43.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Macerich by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Macerich stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

