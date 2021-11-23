State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 952 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

ALGT stock opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.63. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $155.39 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

