State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,107,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,042,000 after buying an additional 156,942 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

