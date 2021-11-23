State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 157 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.61 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.