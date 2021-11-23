State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,762 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

